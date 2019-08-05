Regional Briefs – August 5, 2019

Monday, August 5, 2019 at 7:15 pm |

5 Firefighters And A Baby Injured In Bronx 7-Alarm Fire

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say five firefighters and a baby were injured in a seven-alarm fire that tore through a Bronx building.

Fire officials say the fire early Monday at a five-story building in the Concourse Village section injured a 9-month-old child and six firefighters. None of the injuries was described as life threatening.

The fire, first reported at 5:26 a.m., was declared under control at 8:33 a.m.

Richardson said 250 firefighters and emergency rescue workers responded to the blaze.

Bus Driver Arrested for Locking Woman in Luggage Compartment

BOSTON (AP) – A bus driver has been charged with locking a passenger in the vehicle’s luggage compartment.

Connecticut State Police got a 911 call at about 4 p.m. Sunday from a woman who said she was deliberately locked in the luggage compartment of a Peter Pan bus during a trip from New York City to Boston.

Authorities tracked the call and pulled the bus over on Interstate 84 in Union, Connecticut.

The woman told authorities a female driver locked her inside while she retrieved items from her bag.

Boy Charged With Kidnapping for Taking Car With Kids Inside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – A 14-year-old boy who police say carjacked a vehicle in upstate New York with two children inside and drove off as their mother held on to the car is facing kidnapping and other charges.

The Syracuse Post-Standard reports the mother of the 6- and 7-year-old children was standing outside the parked car when the teen approached and got into the driver’s seat Sunday afternoon in Syracuse.

Syracuse police say the mother was dragged as she hung onto the car to try to stop the driver.

Another driver drove in front of the car to stop it.

The children were not harmed. The mother suffered minor injuries.

Man Charged After Police Find Mistreated Animals on Farm

LORRAINE, N.Y. (AP) – A man has been accused of abusing animals on a northern New York farm.

Jeffrey Zehr of Adams was charged with 14 misdemeanor counts for allegedly failing to properly care for animals.

New York State police responded to a report of animal cruelty on Saturday at a farm in Lorraine, where troopers found more than two dozen animals without proper food and water.