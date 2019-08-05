Pollard Asks Netanyahu to Intervene in ‘Matter of Life and Death’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 5, 2019 at 1:25 pm |

Jonathan Pollard in his New York apartment.

Jonathan Pollard has asked Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to intervene on his behalf with President Donald Trump to lift parole conditions that make it difficult to assist his wife, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Pollard revealed in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 Monday evening that it is “a matter of life and death,” as Mrs. Pollard has tested positive for “an aggressive cancer.”

He explained that the conditions of his parole restrict his mobility, such that it would hamper his ability to assist his wife in trips to the hospital “in the middle of the night,” for example.

Pollard was released from prison in November of 2015 after serving 30 years of an unprecedented life sentence for passing classified information to Israel, a close U.S. ally.

His harsh parole restrictions include wearing a GPS monitoring system that consists of a bulky non-removable transmitter installed on his wrist, and two box receivers that are plugged into outlets in his cramped Manhattan studio apartment, which he shares with his wife, Esther who led a decades-long indefatigable battle to try to gain his freedom.

Whenever he moves outside the range of the receiver, the transmitter — which is three inches long and two inches wide — acts as a GPS tracker and monitors his location. Were Mr. Pollard to step out of his apartment to daven with a minyan or get some fresh air on Shabbos or Yom Tov, the battery would quickly drain, forcing him to choose between violating Shabbos or facing rearrest.

The parole restrictions also include a “curfew” that puts him under house arrest between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. During the daytime, he is only permitted to be in specific parts of southern Manhattan, and is even prohibited from visiting Brooklyn. The restrictions also include the unfettered monitoring and inspection of any computer he touches, including those of any employer who might choose to hire him, which has prevented him from being able to gain employment.