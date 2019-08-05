BD’E: Mrs. Adelaide Friedman, a”h, Mother of Ambassador David Friedman

NEW YORK -

Monday, August 5, 2019 at 4:33 pm |

Mrs. Adelaide Friedman, a”h, mother of U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, was niftar on Sunday, one week shy of her 92nd birthday.

The levayah will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., at Boulevard Riverside Chapels, located at 1450 Broadway, in Hewlett, N.Y.

Shivah will be observed at the Friedman residence, 376 Central Avenue, Apartment 1A, Lawrence, N.Y., from Tuesday afternoon through Monday morning.

Shacharis will be at 800 a.m.; Minchah/Maariv at 7:50 p.m.

Ambassador Friedman will be in Lawrence through 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, then will continue shivah at 40 Galei Tchelet, Hertzliya, Israel, from Thursday night, at 8:00 p.m., through Monday morning.