William Daroff Taking Over as CEO of Conference of Presidents

Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 5:48 pm |

William Daroff (@Daroff)

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations has selected William Daroff as its next CEO, JNS reported Sunday.

Daroff is currently the senior vice president for public policy and director of the Washington office of the Jewish Federations.

Malcolm Hoenlein, the organization’s long-time CEO and executive vice chairman, announced last year that a search committee would be forming to find his eventual replacement.

According to JNS, Hoenlein will remain with the Conference to ensure a smooth transition, and to work on specific projects.