Klal Yisrael is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Hagaon Harav Shlomo Zalman Ulman, shlita, Dayan in Modi’in Illit and Dayan on the Beis Din of Harav Wosner, zt”l, of Bnei Brak, who is hospitalized in Tel Aviv’s Tel Hashomer Hospital in serious condition.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Shlomo Zalman ben Leah, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.