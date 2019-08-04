McConnell Fractures Shoulder in Fall at Kentucky Home

(The Washington Post) -

Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 5:10 pm |

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., suffered a fractured shoulder Sunday from a fall outside his home in Louisville, Kentucky, briefly hospitalizing the lawmaker, his office said in a statement.

“This morning, Leader McConnell tripped at home on his outside patio and suffered a fractured shoulder. He has been treated, released, and is working from home in Louisville,” David Popp, McConnell’s spokesman, said in a statement.

McConnell was in touch with Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, on Sunday, “to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend,” the statement said.

McConnell had returned to Kentucky on Friday for what was planned to be a more than five-week recess. He spent Saturday in Fancy Farm, a small town in southwestern Kentucky that hosts an annual political rally in which speakers from both major parties address a boisterous crowd.

McConnell, 77, is running for a seventh term in the Senate in next year’s election.