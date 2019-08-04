Likud MK: We’re Ending Attempts by Blue and White to ‘Poach’ Us

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 4, 2019

MK Miki Zohar (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Likud members have signed a document professing their loyalty to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu – saying that under any circumstances, they will look to him to form a government if the Likud is the largest party in the Knesset, and that there are no plans to replace him.

The document comes in the wake of rumors that members of the Blue and White party have been reaching out to Likud MKs in an attempt to convince them to back someone other than Netanyahu for the Prime Minister’s seat. While the Likud would have the right of first refusal to form a government in the event it wins the election, there is no requirement that the head of the list be given the job of forming a government.

The document, said Likud MK Miki Zohar, will put an end to those Blue and White “poaching” attempts. “The Prime Minister was chosen for his ability to lead Israel, and because he is a better leader than others. Likud members are taking into considering only the best outcomes for all Israelis, and as a result have decided that only Netanyahu can lead the party. Likud members always looked out for the head of their party, unlike on the left, where they have a record of removing their leaders from their posts,” he wrote in a social media post.

In a statement, Blue and White told Yediot Acharonot that despite the support for Netanyahu, it would continue to approach Likud MKs. “The Likud is preparing for the ‘day after’ Netanyahu,” the party said. “No document will be able to stop these efforts, or the talks that are ongoing between us and Likud members.”