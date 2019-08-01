Regional Briefs – August 2, 2019

Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 6:59 pm |

New York State Prohibits Local Schools From Arming Teachers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new law in New York will prevent local school districts from authorizing teachers from carrying firearms on school grounds.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure into law on Wednesday.

While law enforcement and school resource officers will still be allowed to carry guns, the new law will stop any local districts from trying to arm teachers or allowing them to bring guns onto school grounds.

Hudson Valley Resident Dies Of Tick-Borne Powassan Virus

KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) — Health officials say a Hudson Valley resident has died of a rare virus spread by infected ticks.

The Ulster County Health Department says Wednesday that the town of Gardiner resident was diagnosed with the first known case of Powassan virus in the state this year. Officials say the resident had underlying health conditions. The person was not identified.

Health officials advise residents to take precautions against tick bites by using repellents and checking everyone for ticks after spending time outdoors.

New York Law Gives Trafficking Victims Fake Address Option

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor has approved a law allowing human trafficking victims to hide their address from offenders.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure on Thursday. He says it will protect survivors from “further abuse” by shielding their addresses from public view.

Court: Landlord Can’t Be Sued Over Infant Burned By Radiator

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Supreme Court has ruled that a landlord can’t be held responsible for burns an infant suffered rolling from a bed onto a scalding radiator.

The 5-2 decision issued Wednesday means the landlord can’t be sued for not placing a protective cover over the steam-powered radiator in a Jersey City apartment where the 9-month-old boy was burned in 2010.

Delay In Grand Jury Action In Death Of NYC Twins Left In Car

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors told a New York City judge they need more time to investigate the heatstroke deaths of twin infants left in a parked car before deciding whether to proceed with charges against the children’s father.

A Bronx prosecutor said in court Thursday there had been no grand jury action so far against the victims’ father, Juan Rodriguez.

Former Suburban NY Mayor Packs Up After Ruling On Standoff

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — A three-week standoff that left a suburban New York community with two men claiming to be mayor has been resolved after a judge ruled that the former mayor’s guilty plea to stealing campaign funds meant he had forfeited his office.

The Journal News reports that former Mount Vernon mayor Richard Thomas was seen cleaning out his City Hall office Wednesday night. The newspaper said a U-Haul truck delivered several items to Thomas’ house.