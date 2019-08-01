Man Who Sprayed Water at Traffic Agents Arrested

NEW YORK (AP) -

Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 12:22 pm |

Screnshot of video that shows a man, whom police say is Steven Larosa, spraying water at traffic officers.

A New York City man has been arrested in the latest case of people dousing police officers with water.

Police say 35-year-old Steven Larosa was arrested Thursday on charges of obstructing governmental administration and harassment.

They say Larosa is the man seen on video footage from a security camera spraying water from a bottle at two traffic enforcement agents in Queens on July 24.

There have been several other arrests over the past 10 days of people accused of dumping water on New York City police officers.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted Thursday that “such behavior will never be tolerated.” He referred to Larosa derisively as a “tough guy.”