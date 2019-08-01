Gantz: ‘I Don’t Hear Well in My Right Ear’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:36 pm |

Benny Gantz, head of Blue and White party outside the Central Elections Committee on Thursday. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz had to correct a major gaffe on Thursday.

Gantz told reporters that he will seek to form a unity government with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party following the September elections, an option the latter has been openly against.

But a little while later, Gantz returned to the media stand outside the registration for the upcoming elections at the Knesset to claim that he had not heard a journalist’s question correctly.

“I don’t hear well in my right ear,” because of his time in the military, Gantz explained. “Maybe I didn’t hear the question—but I came to replace Netanyahu, not to sit with him,” he said, according to the Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, Ayman Odeh, chairman of the Joint (Arab) List, said he wouldn’t rule out joining a government headed by Gantz, but that he doesn’t expect it to happen.

“I don’t think that Gantz is ready,” Odeh told The Times of Israel at the registration.

“He would rather form a national unity government than what we want. But, if he turns to us and he is going in the right direction of peace and equality, we will listen.