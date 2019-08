YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:40 pm |

Firefighters said they hope to bring the fire in a forest near Beit Shemesh under control within the next few hours, according to Ynet.

Residents of Beit Meir were evacuated earlier, but officials said there is no danger to their homes as of Thursday evening, and they would likely be able to return later on.

Meanwhile, all of the country’s firefighting planes have been grounded due to a malfunction in their fuel tanks, Channel 12 reported.