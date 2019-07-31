Regional Briefs – July 31, 2019

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 6:59 pm |

New York Bans 3D-Printed Guns, Other Undetectable Firearms

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York has banned the manufacture, sale or possession of 3D-printed guns and other types of undetectable firearms under a measure signed into law by the state’s Democratic governor.

Gov. Cuomo also signed new rules for the safe storage of firearms in homes with children. The new rules require guns to be locked in secure storage or made harmless with a trigger lock if anyone under 16 could access the weapon. Exceptions will be made for teens with licenses to hunt or use a firearm.

GOP County Chair Apologizes For Anti-Muslim Tweets

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – A county Republican Committee chairman in New Jersey who retweeted anti-Muslim posts on the committee’s account has apologized for the content.

Jerry Scanlan said in a statement Monday that he didn’t thoroughly read some tweets before retweeting them from the Sussex County GOP account.

He said he doesn’t hold “negative feelings of hate towards anyone.”

Some of the tweets used slurs for four Democratic congresswomen and called them “radical terrorists.”

$10,000 Reward Offered in Shooting at Brooklyn Festival

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in a community festival shooting that left one person dead and 11 wounded.

Police are asking the public to help find the killer who opened fire at the Old Timers Day gathering in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn late Saturday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Pagan was fatally struck by gunfire. Eleven other people were wounded.

NY Law: Firefighters Not Liable When Saving Pet From Hot Car

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – A new law in New York says firefighters and emergency medical professionals aren’t liable for any vehicular damage when they remove a pet from a dangerously hot or cold car.

Existing law already granted legal protections to police who break a car window to rescue a trapped pet.

The law signed Wednesday by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo extends those same rules to firefighters and EMTs.

Road Safety Exhibit to Premiere at NY State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – The widow of a New York Thruway worker who was fatally struck by a vehicle is helping launch a new state fair exhibit on road safety.

State police and Thruway officials on Wednesday will announce the premiere this year of a New York State Fair exhibit that encourages safe driving in work zones.

The state fair runs from Aug. 21 through Sept. 2.