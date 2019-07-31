Ocasio-Cortez Defends Palestinian Violence, Blaming Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 3:05 pm |

Palestinian protesters throwing rocks. (Nati Shohat/FLASH90)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Palestinian violence on Thursday, saying in an interview that they have no choice because they are “marginalized.”

“I believe that injustice is a threat to the safety of all people, because once you have a group that is marginalized and marginalized and marginalized — once someone doesn’t have access to clean water, they have no choice but to riot, right?”

The congresswoman hastened to insist that she isn’t anti-Semitic or even anti-Israel, as she is so often accused of being, unfairly, in her view.

“Criticizing the occupation doesn’t make you anti-Israel, frankly. It doesn’t mean that you are against the existence of a nation,” she said. “It means that you believe in human rights, and it’s about making sure that Palestinian human rights are equal to Israeli human rights, and there are a lot of troubling things happening there.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks came in response to Ebro Darden’s assertion that “corrupt” governments in Israel, the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia were “all working in concert.”

He accused certain people of being “white supremacist Jews” and that “what’s going on with Israel and Palestine, while it’s very, very deep, it is very, very criminal, and it is very, very unjust.”

Instead of refuting the anti-Semitism of the interviewer, Ocasio-Cortez went along with it, adding her own advocacy of Palestinian violence.