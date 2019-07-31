Netanyahu Meets With Kushner

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 5:23 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (2nd R) meeting in his office Wednesday with, from left:

White House Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt; U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman; U.S. Presidential Senior Adviser Jared Kushner; and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer. Also at the meeting, but not pictured, was U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook. (Prime Minister’s Office)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday evening with U.S. Presidential Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and White House Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Yerushalayim.

Also attending the meeting on the administration’s Mideast peace plan were U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer.

Earlier in the day, the Americans met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman, where he reiterated his view that an Israeli-Palestinian peace must be based on a two-state solution.