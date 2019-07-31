Kushner Met Jordanian King for Talks on Peace Plan

YERUSHALAYIM (AP/Hamodia) -

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:04 am |

White House adviser Jared Kushner. (Reuters/Kacper Pempel)

President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is also the White House’s chief Mideast envoy, met Wednesday with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman for talks on the U.S. plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

The two discussed “efforts to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the royal court said in a statement, adding that Kushner is “visiting Jordan on a tour that includes a number of countries in the region.” The royal court said that the king restated the need for the creation of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 lines, with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

Kushner kicked off a new regional tour in Jordan on Wednesday to promote the Trump administration’s call for a $50 billion economic support plan for the Palestinians. The funds would accompany a Mideast peace proposal, which the administration has yet to release.

Kushner is expected in Israel later in the week.