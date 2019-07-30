Senate Confirms Appointment of New Federal Judge for Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) -

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 5:05 pm |

New Federal District Court Judge Michael Liburdi. (Michael Liburdi Twitter)

The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s appointment of a lawyer, who was formerly Gov. Doug Ducey’s top staff attorney, to be a U.S. District Court judge for Arizona.

The Senate’s 53-37 vote Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Michael Liburdi of Scottsdale to fill a vacancy.

Liburdi served as Ducey’s general counsel during Ducey’s first term and he currently is a shareholder with the Phoenix office of the firm of Greenberg Traurig.

Arizona’s two senators — Republican Senator Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema — supported the appointment, which was announced in January.