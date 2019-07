Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:49 am |

A MetroCard bus will be providing services Tuesday on 16th Avenue between 48th and 49 Streets in Boro Park, from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

The bus, arranged by State Sen. Simcha Felder, will provide all support services for full-fare and reduced-fare MetroCards, including applications for senior MetroCard.