Massive Crash Closes New Jersey Highway

(Hamodia/AP) -

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12:47 pm |

At least six automobiles, including emergency response vehicles, were involved in an accident on I-280 in West Orange, New Jersey, Tuesday morning, closing the highway in the area.

NBC4 New York reports that a state police SUV, an ambulance and a fire engine are among the vehicles involved in the crash.

After a call about the accident came in Tuesday morning, two state troopers who were outside their cars investigating the accident, were hit by a dump truck, according to New Jersey State Police. There were no serious injuries.

The chain of events is unclear, and an investigation is ongoing.

The highway was shut down in both directions, causing major delays in the area.