London’s Oldest Resident Marks 108th Birthday at His Jewish Care Home

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 8:47 am |

A Jewish care home in London hosted a birthday party for a resident who is the city’s oldest man, the London-based Jewish Chronicle reported.

Ben Raymond moved into the residential care home Nightingale House with his wife in 2012. She died later that year, as did their only child, Victor, at the age of 70.

At the Tuesday celebration, Ben Raymond told a JC reporter that he credits his longevity to his “positive outlook” and occasional shots of whisky, though he notes that he recently gave up drinking as well as pipe-smoking for health reasons.