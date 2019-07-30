Israel Warns Gazans of Iranian Takeover

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 3:30 pm |

Israel has sent a message to residents of the Gaza Strip warning them of Iranian intentions to take over the Hamas-run enclave, The Times of Israel.

“Residents of Gaza, Iran is trying to take over the Strip,” the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said in a video.

The clip includes a quote from Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy chief of the Gaza-ruling Hamas, declaring that his terror group “is the first line of defense for Iran.”

That was followed by a quote from an Iranian official announcing, “the formation of a united military front from Gaza to Tehran.”

“This is the beginning and only you will choose the end,” the video concludes, in a direct appeal to Gazans.