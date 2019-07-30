Israel Condemns Canadian Labeling Decision

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israel condemned on Tuesday a Canadian court ruling that wines made in Yehudah and Shomron cannot be labelled “Made in Israel,” on the grounds that it is discriminatory and lends support to boycott efforts.

“The Canadian court’s decision concerning labeling of Israeli products encourages and lends support to boycotts and the BDS movement. Israel objects to this,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israeli Embassy in Canada will continue to act against discriminatory treatment and the singling out of Israel in the matter of product labeling in Canada,” it added.