NEW YORK -

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 3:33 pm |

On Tuesday, El Al notified all funeral chapels in the NYC area that effective immediately, all deliveries of human remains for transportation on flights to Israel must be dropped off at ELAL cargo 3 hours prior to the booked flights departure time. Any human remains which do not arrive at that time will be moved to the next available flight.

ELAL explained the policy is because recently numerous passenger flights suffered departure delays due to late delivery of human remains and documents.