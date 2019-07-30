BD’E: Tragedy R’l at NJ Water Park

New Jersey -

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:28 pm |

A nine-year-old boy from Belzer day camp on a trip to the Sahara Sam water park in New Jersey, has tragically drowned while the campers were going on the water rides.

Hersh Meilech Grossman z”l from Boro Park had gone with his day camp to the water park, which had been rented for the day by a number of day camps. It is not known at this time how it occurred . As the busses prepared to leave he was discovered missing and found under water. Emergency responders performed CPR but were unsuccessful.

Tzvi Elimelech Yechiel Mechel is a son of Reb Moshe and Sheindel Grossman, who come from a prominent Belzer family. The family was notified and Misaskim are working to have the levaya as soon as possible .

Yehi zichro boruch.