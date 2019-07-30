Anti-Semitic Package Sent to Young Israel of Bal Harbour

(collive.com) -

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

A suspicious package was received at the Young Israel shul of Bal Harbour, Florida, on Monday morning, containing anti-Semitic rhetoric and threatening photographs.

The package was delivered by USPS, and contained a DVD, a photo of someone pointing a gun and pages filled with anti-Semitic writing, sources told COLlive. Surfside and Bal Harbour Police are investigating.

This incident occurred only a day after a shooting of a Jewish man in front of the Young Israel shul of North Miami Beach. Police searches for the perpetrator are still underway.

“It must be known that the Jewish community will not cower in fear. We stand strong, united, and proud,” Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman announced.