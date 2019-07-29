U.S. Officials: Afghan Soldier Kills 2 U.S. Troops

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Monday, July 29, 2019 at 7:28 pm |

Afghan security forces stand guard at the site of Sunday’s attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

An Afghan soldier shot and killed two American service members in Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Monday.

According to officials, the Afghan soldier was wounded and is in custody. The shooting took place in Kandahar in the country’s south.

The last six months have seen the Taliban carry out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting Afghan security forces.

The terrorist group effectively controls around half the country.

The Taliban have rejected calls for a cease-fire even as they hold talks with the U.S. aimed at ending the 18-year war, America’s longest.

Meanwhile, the death toll from an attack against the Kabul office of the Afghan president’s running mate and former chief of the intelligence service climbed to at least 20 people on Monday, an official said.

Around 50 other people were wounded in Sunday’s attack against the Green Trend party headquarters, which lasted hours and included a gunbattle between security forces and the attackers, who were holed up inside the building, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.