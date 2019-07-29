Police Discover 200 Firebombs in Kfar Manda Backyard

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 29, 2019 at 9:23 am |

Police on Monday announced that they had discovered 200 ready-to-use firebombs stored in the backyard of a resident of the northern Arab village of Kfar Manda. Two individuals in their 30s were arrested in connection with the case, and they will be brought for an extension of their remand Tuesday. Police are searching for the source of the firebombs, and are operating on the theory that there is a workshop in the area.

The firebombs were likely to be used in criminal activity, police said. In a statement, security officials said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

IDF soldiers early Monday arrested two Gaza Arabs who had managed to get over the security fence. The two were not armed, and were likely trying to sneak into Israel in order to find work. They were arrested and questioned, and will be returned to Gaza.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested six wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.