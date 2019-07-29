New Right, United Right Parties Reach Agreement on Joint List

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:39 am |

Naftali Bennet signs on the agreement between his New Right party and the United Right Party, Monday.

The leaders of the United Right and New Right factions reached a final deal on Monday afternoon on a united list for the upcoming elections, ending weeks of speculation and days of ongoing negotiations.

As part of the deal, all the parties will remain together in the coalition negotiations after the elections, and all the parties will recommend that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu formulate the next government.

In addition, the agreement also stipulates that should any further unity deals be done with the Otzma Yehudit party or Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut party, representatives from those parties would have to be given reserved slots on the Likud party list and not on the account of the Union of Right Wing Parties.

The parties also agreed to work towards the the enactment of the Norwegian law, to allow ministers and deputy ministers to resign from the Knesset to make room for other party members.

According to the deal released by the parties, New Right leader Ayelet Shaked will have the first place on the joint list, followed by Jewish Home leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz. National Union leader Betzalel Smotrich will be third, and New Right co-founder Naftali Bennet will be in foruth place. Fifth place will be Motti Yogev (United Right), followed by Ophir Sofer (United Right), Mattan Kahana (New Right), Idit Silman (United Right) and Roni Sassover (New Right). Rounding out the top 10 will be Orit Struck (United Right).