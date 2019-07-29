Jewish Man Carjacked in Crown Heights

(COLlive.com) -

Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:09 am |

A Jewish man was the victim of a brutal carjacking in Crown Heights on Monday morning.

The man, a resident of Crown Heights, had just gotten into his car on Kingston Avenue at 7:45 a.m. After starting the car, the victim got out to clean his front window when two assailants attacked him, pushed him down and jumped into the car.

The victim sustained injuries during the struggle, and he was taken to Kings County Hospital.

The carjackers attempted to drive away in the vehicle; however, they lost control of the vehicle on Montgomery Street near Kingston Avenue, at which point they abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.