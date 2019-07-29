Feiglin: Nobody Asked Us to Join Rightwing List

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 29, 2019 at 7:10 am |

Moshe Feiglin. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

The single rightwing list in formation, to be headed by Ayelet Shaked and consisting of the New Right, United Right List, and – Shaked hopes – Otzma Yehudit, leaves one party out of the mix. And the leader of that party, Moshe Feiglin, said Monday that he was very disappointed that his party was not offered the possibility of joining the list.

Speaking to Army Radio, Feiglin said his Zehut party would run on its own list in the September elections. “Unlike what has been reported, neither Shaked, Bennett nor anyone else has contacted us about joining the united list. This is despite the fact that everyone knew we were interested in joining. We are going to run ourselves and we will get into the Knesset.”

When asked about the possibility that votes would be “wasted” if Zehut did not get into the Knesset – as indeed happened in the April election – Feiglin said that “we got more votes than Shaked and Bennett. The only people who did not waste their vote in those elections were Zehut voters. Zehut will run by itself, throwing all its energy into ensuring that economic liberals with conservative political views will be represented in the Knesset. If there are any questions regarding ‘splitting the rightwing vote,’ please contact Ayelet Shaked.”