Egypt, Jordan Meet Ahead of Kushner’s Return

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:29 pm |

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Saudi Arabia in June, 2019. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil/File)

An Egyptian-Jordanian summit on Mideast peacemaking was hold on Monday ahead of the arrival in the region of White House adviser Jared Kushner to advance the administration’s plans, the AFP reported.

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II have agreed on “the importance of intensifying efforts” to resume peace talks and reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution, according to el-Sissi’s office.

They stressed that the talks should abide by the two-state solution long accepted internationally as the basis for a solution: a “Palestinian state based on the June 1967 boundaries with East Jerusalem as its capital.”