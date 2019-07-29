Chanukas Habayis at Camp Heichal Torah Veavodah

Monday, July 29, 2019 at 3:32 pm |

Talmidim of Camp Heichal Torah Veavodah listening to Satmar Rebbe Harav Aharon Teitlebaum, shlita, as he addresses the Chanukas Habayis.

On Thursday, 15 Tamuz, Camp Heichal Torah Veavodah located in Monroe, N.Y., celebrated the Chanukas Habayis of their new campus. The gathering was addressed Harav Binyomin Margulies, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Torah Temimah of Lakewood, whose son, Rabbi Chatzkel Margulies heads Kibutz Hamesivtos. The camp is the summer home for Mesivta Sholom Shachna and Kibutz Hamesivtos. The Satmar Rebbe, Harav Aharon Teitlebaum, shlita, was introduced by Harav Mordechai Gutfreund, Rosh Yeshiva of Mesivta Sholom Shachna.

Harav Binyomin Margulies, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Torah Temimah of Lakewood addressing the talmidim.

Harav Binyomin Margulies (R) with Rabbi Meir Gutfreund, Menahel of The Cheder and Mesivta Sholom Shachna, (L) with Rabbi Chatzkel Margulies, director.