Report: Israel Spends NIS 100K on Ammunition in Friday Riots

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 9:26 am |

Palestinian rioters clash with Israeli security forces during a protest along the border with Israel, in the eastern part of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

For some 70 weeks, Gaza Arabs have gathered at the security fence and rioted, seeking to either breach the fence or attack Israelis soldiers. The IDF responds with anti-riot methods, which include the use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and live fire. All that costs money – about NIS 100,000 a weekend, a report on Channel 20 said.

The report cited Defense Ministry documents that laid out the costs of ammunition alone in dealing with the Friday riots. The document shows that in the first 67 weeks of rioting, the country had spent NIS 670,000 on ammunition. That figure does not include costs of personnel, damaged vehicles, damage to forests, infrastructure, property from balloon terror, report said.

In recent weeks, the number of rioters at the border has gone down, in line with the “understandings” between Israel and Hamas that include Israeli allowance of millions of dollars of Qatari money into Gaza. Other “gestures” by Israel include Israel authorizing the import of metal wire for use by Gaza fisherman – until now considered “dual use” goods whose import to Gaza was prohibited.

On the Gaza side, terror groups committed to ending incendiary balloon attacks. Other commitments include a reduction in the number of people at the weekly riots at the Gaza border, and keeping rioters 300 meters away from the fence.