Regional Briefs – July 28, 2019

Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 7:09 pm |

New Arrest in Dousings Of NYC Police Officers

NEW YORK (AP) – A New York City man has been charged in the latest caught-on-video case of people dousing police officers with water.

Robert Perez was arraigned on Friday on harassment, disorderly conduct and other misdemeanor charges. The 24-year-old Perez was arrested in connection with the drenching of two police officers by a crowd with buckets of water on Sunday in the Bronx.

NYC Embraces Idea of Parade Honoring 9/11 Responders

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City officials are welcoming a congresswoman’s proposal for a parade honoring 9/11 responders and survivors.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney made the suggestion in a letter Friday to Mayor Bill de Blasio, a fellow Democrat.

His office responds that it’s “a great idea,” and officials will contact first responders, families and advocates “to put on a world-class event.”

Dead Humpback Whale Found Floating Off Long Island

MONTAUK, N.Y. (AP) — Scientists will look into what killed a humpback whale found floating off the southeastern eastern tip of Long Island.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society says the 30-foot-long female whale was brought to a Montauk beach Friday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there have been more humpback whale deaths than usual along the U.S. Atlantic Ocean coast since 2016.

New York Invests In New Water Lines To Reduce Lead Exposure

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Eighteen communities around New York state are splitting $10 million in new state funding for the replacement of old drinking water lines that may contain lead.

The grants were announced on Friday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat.

The effort to replace lead pipes is part of a broader $2.5 billion program approved by lawmakers to improve drinking water systems around the state.