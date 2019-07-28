Arab Parties Repair Joint List

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 5:14 pm |

The Arab parties appeared well on the way to reforging their Joint List on Sunday.

The communist Hadash Party along with Ahmad Tibi’s Ta’al and the Islamic Movement’s United Arab List (UAL) announced their merger, and Hadash head Ayman Odeh predicted that the fourth Arab party, Balad, would join them in the next few days, JNS reported.

The three parties announced the merger at a press conference in a hotel in Nazareth over the weekend.

Running together, they hope to recapture the success of the 2015 election, when the Joint List won an unprecedented 13 mandates. By contrast, when they ran on two separate slates in the April 9 election, they had only 10 seats in total.

“Only a strong joint list can topple the right-wing government and harm plans to crush what remains of the democratic space,” the Joint List said in a statement.