Two Avreichim Injured in Bnei Brak Explosion

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 26, 2019 at 4:13 am |

The scene of the explosion, early Friday.

Police are investigating an incident in which two avreichim in Bnei Brak were injured Thursday night when a firebomb exploded next to them. The two were treated at the site, and then taken to a hospital in Petach Tikvah – one in moderate to serious condition, and one with light injuries.

The incident occurred in the Kiryat Vizhnitz neighborhood of Bnei Brak. The device was relatively complicated, with explosives connected to a cellphone that was used as a timer to set off the explosion. Police said it was the kind of thing used in underworld attacks, and it is not clear why it was thrown onto a street in Bnei Brak, in a neighborhood where police said there was no significant criminal activity.

Witnesses said that the device had been thrown out of the window of a passing vehicle. Witnesses said that the two avreichim stopped to pick up the bomb, thinking that it had fallen out of the vehicle and out of a desire to return it. It was only when they picked it up that they saw the timer device, but they were unable to get away before it exploded.

Security cameras were later found that recorded the incident. Police are following up on those as well as interviewing witnesses, and hope to have some answers in the puzzling case in the coming days, a police official said.