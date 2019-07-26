Likud Activists to Spread the Word: No Unity Government

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 26, 2019 at 5:05 am |

People pass near election campaign poster showing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the Likud party in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Likud members have been instructed to “lay off” Avigdor Liberman, at least in terms of personal criticism, while stressing the importance of reaching out to potential voters of Yisrael Beytenu and bringing them over to the Likud. The instructions were revealed Friday by Yisrael Hayom, which published the contents of a party message document that has been distributed to Likud activists in recent days.

The document is a response to the political developments of recent days, especially the push by Liberman for a unity government after the election. The document instructs Likud members to tell those who ask them that the party is solidly against a unity government with Blue and White. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, according to the document, is encouraging unity on the right, but will not intervene in the negotiations between United Right List and the New Right unless necessary.

With that, activists are instructed to tell questioners that it is important that the Likud remain the largest party. “We have seen what happens when that is not the case, and it is important that no votes be wasted so we do not have to have a third round of elections.” The message: Right-wing voters who want to be sure that a right-wing government is established should vote for the Likud as their first choice.

It is also aimed at Yisrael Beytenu voters. “Liberman promised to recommend the head of the largest party for Prime Minister, but his campaign is attacking only Netanyahu. This proves that he wants a leftist government led by Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid. Those who want a stable right-wing government should vote for the Likud,” the document instructs activists to say.

In another message to Yisrael Beytenu voters, Likud activists are instructed to say that the era of sectorial parties is over. “Those parties do not really want to solve problems of their ethnic voters, because if they do they will have no reason to exist. Israelis of Russian descent have established themselves very nicely in Israel in all parts of society. It is time that they establish themselves in the Likud, the party that controls the government, in order to bring about results instead of just slogans and declarations.”