Utility Crews Make Progress Restoring Power in New Jersey

(Hamodia/AP) -

Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1:37 pm |

Employees of Ultimate Tree Service remove a large tree that fell on an office in Farmingdale, N.J., Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Utility crews in New Jersey are making progress restoring electricity lost during Monday’s severe storms.

By Thursday morning, 8,033 homes and businesses remained without power. Most are in Burlington, Monmouth and Ocean counties, including 450 in Lakewood.

More than 360,000 customers were without service during the height of the storms, which packed strong winds. The winds downed trees and power lines.

Utilities brought in additional crews and are hoping to have full service restored by Friday.

Frumie, a Lakewood mother, told Hamodia that her home on Forest Avenue lost power at 6:00 p.m. Monday, during the heaviest parts of the storm.

“Some of our LED light bulbs still worked, very dimly, but all other power was gone,” said Frumie. The hot-water heater was also not working during this time; fortunately, she was able to use her gas stove.

Frumie was able to charge her cellphones in the home of a neighbor across the street, who never lost power.

Power was restored in her home at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Power was lost again – this time, including the light bulbs – from 11:00 p.m. until midnight; Frumie says that utility company JCP&L intentionally turned it off during this time. Her power has been on since midnight.

How did Frumie survive without air conditioning in the summer heat?

“We lived the way we lived when I was growing up.”