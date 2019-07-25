Search Underway for Camper Missing in Vermont

Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:53 am |

A search is underway for a teenaged boy missing in Vermont.

The 15-year-old was part of a group of campers from a Lubavitcher camp in Montreal that had gone a trip to Killington, Vermont.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Chaveirim of Rockland, which has experience in conducting searches, received a call that the boy had gone missing while hiking. Twenty-five members of Chaveirim of Rockland and KJ are headed to Vermont to conduct a search.

Readers are asked to daven for the safe return of Shmuel ben Chasha.