IDF Shuts Down Weapons Workshop in Shechem

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 5:36 am |

The weapons workshop in Shechem. (IDF Spokesman)

IDF soldiers and Shin Bet agents overnight Wednesday shut down a workshop for the manufacture of arms in an Arab village in Shechem. The workshop produced dozens of weapons a year. It included several large metal cutting machines, along with dozens of weapons in various stages of manufacture. Soldiers confiscated the equipment and weapons, and made several arrests.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials seized a cache of weapons held in Arab homes in the area of Shechem. Several handguns were found, along with ammunition. In a statement, security officials said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 16 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.