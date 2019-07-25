Commander of EUCOM Discusses Bilateral Defense Activities During Israel Visit

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9:40 am |

Gen. Tod D. Wolters inspects a guard of honor in Tel Aviv, Thursday. (IDF Spokesman)

Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, met Thursday with the commander of the United States European Command (EUCOM), Gen. Tod D. Wolters, during his visit to Israel and the region.

This was Kochavi’s first meeting with Gen. Wolters since the latter assumed his current assignment some two months ago. During the meeting, the two commanders discussed a number of operational matters and recent regional developments and emphasized their commitment to maintaining the strong strategic relationship between the IDF and the U.S. EUCOM.

Gen. Wolters declared his commitment to ensuring regional stability and to continuing the ongoing security cooperation with the IDF in various fields including ballistic missile defense (BMD) and logistical support.

Kochavi thanked Wolters for U.S. EUCOM’s ongoing support and for the close cooperation between the two militaries, as well as for the United States’ contribution to regional stability in the Middle East.