Olmert Cancels Swiss Trip Due to Threatened War Crimes Arrest

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 3:03 pm |

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

(Miriam Alster / Flash90)

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert canceled a trip to Switzerland after Swiss authorities informed Israeli officials that he might be arrested there for alleged war crimes, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.

Olmert was planning to leave on Monday, until the Foreign Ministry and the Justice Ministry told him that they had received a statement from the Swiss warning that he would be taken for questioning in connection with IDF operations in Gaza while he was prime minister.

Olmert served as prime minister during the 2008-2009 Operation Cast Lead in Gaza, in which 1,166 Palestinians were killed during three weeks of fighting. Of that number, 709 were identified as “Hamas terror operatives,” the IDF said at the time.