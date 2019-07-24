Man Killed When His Vehicle Exploded in Tel Aviv

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 5:03 am |

Tel Aviv. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

A 23-year-old Ashkelon man was killed overnight Tuesday when his vehicle exploded in south Tel Aviv. The incident occurred on Kibbutz Galuyot Boulevard, when the vehicle exploded while it was in motion. No one else was injured in the incident, as there were few cars on the road at the time.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident, and no theories are being dismissed. One theory is that a bomb was being transported for use in terrorist or criminal activities, and exploded prematurely.

IDF soldiers overnight Tuesday seized terror funds from Arabs in the village of Jam’in, near Shechem. The money was part of payments made by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to the families of terrorists for committing terror acts against Israelis, officials said. Weapons for use in terror attacks were also found in the city.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested 23 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.