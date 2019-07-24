Community

Hundreds Commemorate Yahrtzeit of Harav Yitzchak Gavra, Zt”l

On Tuesday night, 21 Tammuz, hundreds of Yidden flocked to the tziyun of the Mekubal Harav Yitzchak Gavra, zt”l.
The kever is located in Moshav Agur, near Beit Shemesh. In recent years, his kever has become known as a place of yeshuos. (Chadashot24)
