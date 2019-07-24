Want up-to-the-
July 24, 2019
July 24, 2019
כ"א תמוז תשע"ט
כ"א תמוז תשע"ט
Community
Hundreds Commemorate Yahrtzeit of Harav Yitzchak Gavra, Zt”l
Hundreds Commemorate Yahrtzeit of Harav Yitzchak Gavra, Zt”l
כ"א תמוז תשע"ט
On Tuesday night, 21 Tammuz, hundreds of Yidden flocked to the
tziyun
of the
Mekubal
Harav Yitzchak Gavra,
zt”l
.
The
kever
is located in Moshav Agur, near Beit Shemesh. In recent years, his
kever
has become known as a place of
yeshuos
. (Chadashot24)
