4 New Elevators Installed at New Utrecht Av/62 St Train Station

BORO PARK -

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 3:55 pm |

L-R: Andy Byford, MTA NYC Transit President; and Alex Elegudin, Senior Advisor for Systemwide Accessibility, trying out a new elevator at the 62 St-New Utrecht Av Station, Friday. (Marc A. Hermann/MTA NYC Transit)

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has installed four new elevators and other accessibility features at the New Utrecht Av/62 St station in Boro Park.

The station, which first opened in 1915, serves as a transfer point between the elevated D train, and the N train running on the below-ground Sea Beach line.

With the installation of the four new elevators, the station complex is fully ADA accessible from street level for both the N and D sections of the station. Other accessibility features include compliant platform edges, wheelchair-height station booth access and powered gates.

The Sea Beach line portion of the station recently underwent a major renovation and elevator-installation project that also included improved platforms, overpasses, new stairways and handrails, canopy and column repairs, brighter lighting, new paint, rehabilitation of historic station entrances and turnstile areas, platform canopy waterproofing, and upgraded communications and safety features such as fire alarms. Accessibility enhancements include braille signage, signage for ADA paths and boarding area, and tactile platform edge strips.

Following several years of renovations along the Sea Beach line, all stations along the line reopened for service in both directions earlier this summer.

“The new elevators at New Utrecht Av move us in the right direction as we work to make the subway system increasingly accessible,” said MTA New York City Transit President Andy Byford. “We have more to do, but we are determined to continue our efforts at making this system one that can be used by all New Yorkers.”

“People with disabilities, families with young children and seniors rely on elevators to use our subway system,” said state Senator Simcha Felder. “Limited access has marginalized these New Yorkers. I am pleased that after years of advocacy, working together with the MTA, this day has finally come.”

(Marc A. Hermann/MTA NYC Transit)

(Marc A. Hermann/MTA NYC Transit)

(Marc A. Hermann/MTA NYC Transit)

(Marc A. Hermann/MTA NYC Transit)