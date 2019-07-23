Report: Mossad Tip Leads to Arrest of Hezbollah Terrorist in Uganda

YERUSHALAYIM -

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (C) inspects a guard of honor after arriving at the Entebbe airport in Uganda, July 4, 2016. (Reuters)

A special contingent of intelligence officers in Uganda, working with American officials – and assisted by the Mossad – arrested a Hezbollah operative in Uganda at the beginning of the month, a report in Maariv said. Quoting a Kampala newspaper, the report said that the detainee is Hussein Mahmoud Yassin, a Hezbollah terrorist who has been operating in Uganda for some 9 years. He was arrested at the Kampala airport, after returning from a visit to Tanzania, and is currently in custody.

According to the report, the Lebanese consul in Kampala protested the arrest, saying that Yassin was a businessman, not a terrorist, and that his detention would discourage other business people from working with Uganda.

The report said that the arrest was made after the Ugandan intelligence officials consulted with Mossad officials, who provided them with a dossier on the terrorist’s activities. Hezbollah had appointed Yassin to identify targets associated with Israel and the United States located in Uganda, and to recruit Muslims in the country to act as observers, providing information on targets. Yassin also targeted some 100 Lebanese living in Uganda, attempting to recruit them for terror activities.