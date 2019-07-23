Arab Journalists Meet With Netanyahu

YERUSHALAYIM -

The delegation of six Arab journalists, including one who was harassed by Palestinians at Har Habayis the day before, met with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Netanyahu apologized to Saudi blogger Mohammed Saud on Israel’s behalf for the incident, during which he was cursed and spat on for agreeing to be a guest of the Foreign Ministry.

“He took it somewhat harshly, but he understood that this is the real face of the Palestinians,” Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson for the Arabic media Hassan Caabia told The Times of Israel.

Later on Tuesday, the group also had an hour-long chat with Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz.

Meanwhile, three Palestinians were arrested on suspicion of involvement with Monday’s incident, according to the Israeli Police.