Suspension of Train Service for Tonight’s Rush Hour

NEW YORK -

Monday, July 22, 2019 at 5:18 pm |

The MTA reported that 2, 3, 4, and 5 train service between Manhattan and Brooklyn will be disrupted for tonight’s rush hour because of a malfunctioning switch at Franklin Ave that MTA crews will address later tonight.

A summary of the service changes includes:

Southbound 4 trains will run on their normal route.

Northbound 4 trains will run express from Crown Heights-Utica Ave to Atlantic Ave-Barclays Ctr. For service to Kingston Ave or Nostrand Ave, transfer at Franklin Ave for a southbound 3 or 4 train.

Southbound 5 trains will end at Bowling Green. There is no 5 train service in either direction in Brooklyn.

2 trains and 3 trains are running on their normal route. 2 train service south of Franklin Av may be more limited than usual.

2 train service between Franklin Ave and Flatbush Ave-Brooklyn College is suspended because of multiple switch malfunctions near Franklin Ave.

There is no 5 train service in Brooklyn.

Take the B and Q trains making nearby station stops and transfer to the B41 bus at Prospect Park for service to Flatbush Ave-Brooklyn College.