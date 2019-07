YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 22, 2019 at 4:22 pm |

An Israeli Air Force pilot mistakenly fired a missile at what appeared to be an unidentified object approaching the Israel-Syrian border last month, according to local media reports on Monday.

However, it later emerged that there was no such suspicious target, and the air-to-air missile exploded in an open area in Syria territory causing no casualties or damage.

The pilot was suspended from flight operations following the incident, but was reinstated in recent days, Channel 12 said.