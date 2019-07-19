Poll: Shaked Would Nearly Double Right List’s Knesset Seats

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 19, 2019 at 3:34 am |

Rabbi Rafi Peretz, Education Minister and chairman of the United Right Party. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A new poll published by Makor Rishon Friday shows that if Ayelet Shaked is placed at the head of a religious right-wing list, the party she leads would get 12 seats. If the party runs in its current context, led by Rabbi Rafi Peretz, it would get just 7 seats. In the latter scenario, the Likud would get 33 seats, Blue and White 29, and Shas and United Torah Judaism 8 each. With the United Right List’s 7 seats, Binyamin Netanyahu would not be able to form a government without Yisrael Beytenu’s 9 seats.

If Shaked does lead a united rightwing party, which would reach 12 seats, the Likud would get 30 seats, and the Blue and White party 28. UTJ would get 8 and Shas 7. Yisrael Beytenu would go down to 8 seats.

On the left side of the political map, a joint run between Labor and Ehud Barak’s Israel Democracy Party would bring in 11 seats, the same number as the United Arab List, making them tied for third largest party in the Knesset. Under that scenario, Meretz would get 5 seats.

Peretz has rejected the idea of giving up the top slot on the United Right List for Shaked. “Knesset seats are not the only thing that is important,” he said in interview last week on Reshet Bet when asked about the possibility of a Shaked candidacy.