Hundreds Daven at Kever Yehoshua

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 19, 2019 at 3:51 am |

Mispallelim outside Kever Yehoshua, Thursday night. (IDF Spokesman)

Some 600 people davened at Kever Yehoshua in Shomron Thursday night. The visitors were accompanied by dozens of IDF soldiers, who provided security. The event proceeded without interference from locals or organized Arab groups.

Kever Yehoshua is located in the Arab village of Kifl Harith, located in central Shomron across from the city of Ariel. Entry into the village is permitted only by special IDF permit, which are generally issued five times a year. Visitors included residents of communities across the country. There were no security incidents reported during the event.

Shomron Council head Yossi Dagan said that “a nation that remembers its leaders thousands of years later will not forget its roots or its land. We promise this – that we residents of Shomron will be here to protect the legacy of our holy places and to watch over the Land for our descendants for many years to come.”